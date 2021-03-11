Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Perrigo worth $45,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -682.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

