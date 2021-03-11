Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 891,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,004,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

PROG stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

