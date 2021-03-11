Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 133,453 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Nutrien worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,655,000 after purchasing an additional 372,626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

