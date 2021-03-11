Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,706 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Wix.com worth $44,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX opened at $304.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -118.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.35.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

