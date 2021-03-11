Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 52,703 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Umpqua worth $46,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.