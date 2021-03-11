Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,731 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Chart Industries worth $46,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

GTLS stock opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

