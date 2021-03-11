Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.24% of First Merchants worth $45,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Merchants by 256.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 28.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

