Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 287.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of AerCap worth $47,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

