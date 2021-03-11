Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of Avnet worth $46,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

