Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of OneMain worth $47,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 150.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 379.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OneMain stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

