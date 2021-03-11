Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 507,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Olin worth $47,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $53,645,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 6,731.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

