Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $45,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SAP by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in SAP by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

