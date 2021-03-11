Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Fox Factory worth $49,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 7.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

FOXF opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.