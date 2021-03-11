Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,445 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Lancaster Colony worth $48,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

LANC stock opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $188.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.93.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.