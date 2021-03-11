Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,012 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $46,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312,707 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

