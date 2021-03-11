Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 164,405 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of QIAGEN worth $49,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.