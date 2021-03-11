Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,814 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Carter’s worth $45,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Carter’s by 215.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE CRI opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.