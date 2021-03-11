Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,383 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 669,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of MasTec worth $45,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after buying an additional 144,252 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders have sold a total of 90,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

