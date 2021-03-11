Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,932 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of RLI worth $46,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RLI by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upped their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

