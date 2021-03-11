Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,580 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $44,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $131,301.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,327,004 shares of company stock worth $89,663,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

