Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 578,029 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 578,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Cabot worth $47,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cabot by 422.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Cabot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,088,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after buying an additional 60,458 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 8.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1,353.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

