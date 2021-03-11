Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 767,379 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 767,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.79% of Coeur Mining worth $45,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,388,000 after buying an additional 1,564,783 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $6,523,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 4,421.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 536,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 525,045 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

CDE opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

