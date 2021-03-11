Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 92,356 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.02% of Korn Ferry worth $47,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,651 shares of company stock worth $8,325,256. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

