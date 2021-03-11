Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 95,476 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Acuity Brands worth $48,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,156,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $135.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

