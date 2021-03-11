Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Bank OZK worth $45,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 75,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $44.71.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

