Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $48,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

