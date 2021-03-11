Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 1,423 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,496 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,873. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

