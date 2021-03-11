Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 3,030 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 28,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Accenture by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 225,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.71. The company had a trading volume of 69,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,214. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.79. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

