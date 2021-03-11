Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Nutrien by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,655,000 after buying an additional 372,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.