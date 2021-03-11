Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,382. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

