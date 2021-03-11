Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 7,522 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of CGI worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

GIB traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.80. 5,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

