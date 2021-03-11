Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Shaw Communications worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,747 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 16,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,622. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

