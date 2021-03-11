Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,165 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

