Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $18.23 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. 14,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,258. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

