Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,556. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 131.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.