Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up about 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771,842 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,827. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.