Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $5.89 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

UL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

