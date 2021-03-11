Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 10,071 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Open Text worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Open Text stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

