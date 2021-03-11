Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 4,402 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 22,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,445. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

