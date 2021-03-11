Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 4,501 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. 64,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,573. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

