Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 66,469 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 621,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 74,941 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 92,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. 2,311,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,129,781. The company has a market cap of $318.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

