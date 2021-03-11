Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 748 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $9,422,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 56,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.23. 65,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day moving average is $191.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.