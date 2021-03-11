Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 8,577 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2,830.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,623. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $157.25. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

