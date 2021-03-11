Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $222,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,770,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,600,000 after buying an additional 491,883 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,914 shares of company stock worth $22,334,983. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

