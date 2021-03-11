Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $153.37. 691,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

