Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. 640,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,743. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

