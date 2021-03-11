Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,167 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.04. 230,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

