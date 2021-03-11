Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 262 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 37,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $49.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,057.40. 53,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,997.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,738.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

