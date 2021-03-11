Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 5,517 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIP traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. 12,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.33 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

