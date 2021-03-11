Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

